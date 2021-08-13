Following Its 52-Week Low, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)’S Share Price Rose 45.33% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 16.52%

During the recent session, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the HFC share is $42.39, that puts it down -37.85 from that peak though still a striking 45.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.18 million shares over the past three months.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. HFC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) trade information

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $30.75 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.45%, and it has moved by 0.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.65%. The short interest in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is 9.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.54, which implies an increase of 18.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, HFC is trading at a discount of -69.11% off the target high and 2.44% off the low.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HollyFrontier Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) shares have gone down -3.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 209.20% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 296.00% this quarter and then jump 229.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.18 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.19 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.06 billion and $2.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.30% and then jump by 37.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20%. While earnings are projected to return -180.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.61% per annum.

HFC Dividends

HollyFrontier Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HollyFrontier Corporation is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.80%.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s Major holders

HollyFrontier Corporation insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.09%, with the float percentage being 90.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 596 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.51 million shares (or 10.16% of all shares), a total value of $590.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.01 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $465.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.05 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $131.63 million.