Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Drops -17.79% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares were 1.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.58% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the FLGC share is $14.90, that puts it down -17.79 from that peak though still a striking 77.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $485.00M, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) registered a -3.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.58% in intraday trading to $12.65 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.38%, and it has moved by 281.02% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies a decrease of -110.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, FLGC is trading at a premium of 52.57% off the target high and 52.57% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -401.80% in 2021.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders own 20.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 0.34%. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 44533.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11199.0 shares, is of 360 Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $41660.0.