Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.14% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the EXEL share is $27.35, that puts it down -49.05 from that peak though still a striking 11.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.19. The company’s market capitalization is $5.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EXEL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) registered a 2.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.14% in intraday trading to $18.35 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.71%, and it has moved by 2.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.80%. The short interest in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is 11.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.69, which implies an increase of 42.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, EXEL is trading at a discount of -248.77% off the target high and -14.44% off the low.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exelixis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) shares have gone down -18.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.29% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 190.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.16 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $314.98 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $259.48 million and $215.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 46.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return -65.50% in 2021.

EXEL Dividends

Exelixis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s Major holders

Exelixis Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.05%, with the float percentage being 86.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 502 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.11 million shares (or 10.25% of all shares), a total value of $725.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $664.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.51 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $191.98 million.