ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Received An -51.17% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.41% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the EPIX share is $36.00, that puts it down -157.33 from that peak though still a striking 61.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.40. The company’s market capitalization is $575.97M, and the average trade volume was 318.95K shares over the past three months.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) registered a -5.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.41% in intraday trading to $13.99 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.57%, and it has moved by -46.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.00, which implies an increase of 66.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, EPIX is trading at a discount of -257.4% off the target high and -157.33% off the low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ESSA Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares have gone down -51.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.69% against 18.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.20%. While earnings are projected to return 30.90% in 2021.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

ESSA Pharma Inc. insiders own 2.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.78%, with the float percentage being 87.26%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.57 million shares (or 11.14% of all shares), a total value of $103.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 9.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $22.78 million.