During The Past Six Months, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Shares Took An -25.93% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares were 2.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the QFIN share is $45.00, that puts it down -132.32 from that peak though still a striking 50.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.15 million shares over the past three months.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. QFIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.16.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $19.37 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.01%, and it has moved by -33.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.59%. The short interest in 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 2.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $265.51, which implies an increase of 92.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $174.49 and $384.15 respectively. As a result, QFIN is trading at a discount of -1883.22% off the target high and -800.83% off the low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 360 DigiTech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares have gone down -25.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.10% this quarter and then drop -16.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 37.20% in 2021.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

360 DigiTech Inc. insiders own 9.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.45%, with the float percentage being 65.70%. Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.57 million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $352.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.16 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 6.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $238.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $34.55 million.