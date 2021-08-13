Does Array Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARRY) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s traded shares were 12.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.92% or $1.98. The 52-week high for the ARRY share is $54.78, that puts it down -216.65 from that peak though still a striking 26.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.63 million shares over the past three months.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ARRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) registered a 12.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.92% in intraday trading to $17.30 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.91%, and it has moved by 20.47% in 30 days. The short interest in Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.55, which implies an increase of 29.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, ARRY is trading at a discount of -108.09% off the target high and 7.51% off the low.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Array Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) shares have gone down -60.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.91% against 1.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $233.24 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $261.07 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.67% per annum.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Array Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.69%, with the float percentage being 105.63%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.05 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $568.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.95 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 14.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $565.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.23 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $96.33 million.