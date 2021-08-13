Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) After A -5.39% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.00% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the WPM share is $55.63, that puts it down -25.69 from that peak though still a striking 21.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.85. The company’s market capitalization is $19.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WPM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) registered a 3.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.00% in intraday trading to $44.26 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.39%, and it has moved by -4.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.93%. The short interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is 6.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.27, which implies an increase of 24.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $71.88 respectively. As a result, WPM is trading at a discount of -62.4% off the target high and 7.37% off the low.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares have gone up 7.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.71% against 20.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $331.99 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $336.42 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250.43 million and $222.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.60% and then jump by 51.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.60%. While earnings are projected to return 485.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.79% per annum.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.49, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.31%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. insiders own 3.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.79%, with the float percentage being 67.82%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 815 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.26 million shares (or 4.95% of all shares), a total value of $850.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.35 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $701.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 20.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $826.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.6 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $290.4 million.