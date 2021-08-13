Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Stock Jumped 3.60% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares were 3.27 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.56% or -$8.13. The 52-week high for the CRCT share is $47.36, that puts it down -79.53 from that peak though still a striking 43.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.88. The company’s market capitalization is $7.91B, and the average trade volume was 913.16K shares over the past three months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) registered a -23.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.56% in intraday trading to $26.38 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.96%, and it has moved by 3.60% in 30 days.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $319.08 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $252.54 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 294.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.70% per annum.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc. insiders own 10.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 130.70%, with the float percentage being 146.24%. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 14.88% of all shares), a total value of $48.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.46 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 4.07% of the stock, which is worth about $28.49 million.