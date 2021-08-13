Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: CFLT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares were 1.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.17% or $4.09. The 52-week high for the CFLT share is $57.99, that puts it down -7.09 from that peak though still a striking 30.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.71. The company’s market capitalization is $12.40B, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (CFLT) registered a 8.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.17% in intraday trading to $54.15 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.53%, and it has moved by 30.48% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.25, which implies a decrease of -12.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, CFLT is trading at a premium of 3.97% off the target high and 22.44% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -141.80% in 2021.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.41%, with the float percentage being 70.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 2.36% of all shares), a total value of $30.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (CFLT) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Economy Fund (The). Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $9.96 million.