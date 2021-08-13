CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CASI share is $3.90, that puts it down -236.21 from that peak though still a striking 2.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $163.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 848.75K shares over the past three months.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CASI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.33%, and it has moved by -12.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.58%. The short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is 5.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.20, which implies an increase of 72.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.80 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, CASI is trading at a discount of -331.03% off the target high and -227.59% off the low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares have gone down -61.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.23% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.45 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.50%. While earnings are projected to return 8.90% in 2021.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.54%, with the float percentage being 55.01%. Consonance Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.54 million shares (or 7.54% of all shares), a total value of $25.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.15 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 7.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $5.92 million.