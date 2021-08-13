Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Given A -2.79% drop From High?

During the recent session, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the RTX share is $89.98, that puts it down -2.79 from that peak though still a striking 40.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.92. The company’s market capitalization is $131.60B, and the average trade volume was 5.24 million shares over the past three months.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $87.54 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.27%, and it has moved by 3.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.85%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.17, which implies an increase of 14.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, RTX is trading at a discount of -25.66% off the target high and -3.95% off the low.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Raytheon Technologies Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares have gone up 21.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.62% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 132.50% this quarter and then jump 65.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.82 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.46 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.28 billion and $15.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.80% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.20%. While earnings are projected to return -156.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Raytheon Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.88%, with the float percentage being 79.97%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,490 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 141.3 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $10.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 127.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.12 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $2.4 billion.