Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SAN share is $4.38, that puts it down -12.89 from that peak though still a striking 56.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $67.35B, and the average trade volume was 5.11 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. SAN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $3.88 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.29%, and it has moved by 4.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.45, which implies an increase of 12.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.07 and $5.52 respectively. As a result, SAN is trading at a discount of -42.27% off the target high and 20.88% off the low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Santander S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares have gone up 13.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.67% against 23.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.50%. While earnings are projected to return -232.90% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.48% per annum.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Santander S.A. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.91%, with the float percentage being 1.91%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 365 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 118.54 million shares (or 0.68% of all shares), a total value of $463.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.8 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $74.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares are Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund and DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $11.38 million.