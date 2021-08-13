Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s traded shares were 1.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$1.9. The 52-week high for the AVIR share is $94.17, that puts it down -202.7 from that peak though still a striking 39.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30B, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AVIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.76% in intraday trading to $31.11 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.51%, and it has moved by 35.67% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.67, which implies an increase of 45.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $104.00 respectively. As a result, AVIR is trading at a discount of -234.3% off the target high and 0.35% off the low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) shares have gone down -64.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 268.63% against 6.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 504.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.99 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.99 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 23.60% in 2021.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 18.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.91%, with the float percentage being 82.09%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.76 million shares (or 13.00% of all shares), a total value of $664.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $395.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $31.59 million.