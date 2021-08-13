As The Stock Rises By 50.09% Year-To-Date, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the recent session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the UAA share is $26.45, that puts it down -3.44 from that peak though still a striking 62.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $10.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.43 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. UAA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $25.57 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.87%, and it has moved by 25.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.06%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 13.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.06, which implies an increase of 5.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, UAA is trading at a discount of -48.61% off the target high and 68.71% off the low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Under Armour Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Under Armour Inc. (UAA) shares have gone up 12.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 307.69% against 37.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.10% this quarter and then drop -69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $707.64 million and $1.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.60% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.00%. While earnings are projected to return -711.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.93%, with the float percentage being 97.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 609 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.71 million shares (or 10.45% of all shares), a total value of $436.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $241.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.58 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $101.39 million.