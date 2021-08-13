Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Received An 6.16% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $170.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $1.78. The 52-week high for the ADI share is $175.25, that puts it down -2.87 from that peak though still a striking 35.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $110.66. The company’s market capitalization is $61.74B, and the average trade volume was 3.09 million shares over the past three months.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ADI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.62.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $170.36 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by 1.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $186.48, which implies an increase of 8.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $165.00 and $206.00 respectively. As a result, ADI is trading at a discount of -20.92% off the target high and 3.15% off the low.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Analog Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) shares have gone up 6.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 27.90% against 30.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.10% this quarter and then jump 17.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.75 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.30%. While earnings are projected to return -10.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.08% per annum.

ADI Dividends

Analog Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Analog Devices Inc. is 2.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Major holders

Analog Devices Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.68%, with the float percentage being 100.00%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,513 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.71 million shares (or 8.60% of all shares), a total value of $4.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.61 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.55 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 billion.