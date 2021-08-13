Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI)’s Stock Is Up 5.18%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s traded shares were 1.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.89% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AEI share is $29.49, that puts it down -1427.98 from that peak though still a striking 5.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $66.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.81 million shares over the past three months.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) registered a 4.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.89% in intraday trading to $1.93 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.46%, and it has moved by -64.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 35.30% in 2021.

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Alset EHome International Inc. insiders own 151.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.07%, with the float percentage being -19.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36289.0 shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32393.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF owns about 15067.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10040.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.