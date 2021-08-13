After A 0.78% Jump In The Last Week, Does Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.84% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BDR share is $3.80, that puts it down -192.31 from that peak though still a striking 43.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $13.00M, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) registered a 4.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.84% in intraday trading to $1.30 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by -2.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.67%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.99%.

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. insiders own 52.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.35%, with the float percentage being 11.32%. Tufton Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87899.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 40000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58800.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16400.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $24108.0.