Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) Have Jumped 82.35% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.44% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the ADIL share is $4.00, that puts it down -29.03 from that peak though still a striking 63.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $55.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ADIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) registered a 5.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.44% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.77%, and it has moved by 13.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.55%. The short interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ADIL is trading at a discount of -61.29% off the target high and -61.29% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.50%. While earnings are projected to return -0.20% in 2021.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 15.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.50%, with the float percentage being 10.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 90165.0, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.