A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT)

During the last session, Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s traded shares were 6.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.74% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the SPRT share is $9.45, that puts it down -19.02 from that peak though still a striking 79.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $179.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.06 million shares over the past three months.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SPRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) registered a 10.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.74% in intraday trading to $7.94 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.58%, and it has moved by 94.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 372.45%. The short interest in Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -164.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SPRT is trading at a premium of 62.22% off the target high and 62.22% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return -88.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SPRT Dividends

Support.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Support.com Inc. insiders own 37.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.35%, with the float percentage being 80.39%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.83 million shares (or 3.45% of all shares), a total value of $3.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Support.com Inc. (SPRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.