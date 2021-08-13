A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH), As It Continued To Fall -8.00% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $136.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$2.33. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $174.68, that puts it down -27.72 from that peak though still a striking 26.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $100.25. The company’s market capitalization is $37.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MTCH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $136.77 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.00%, and it has moved by -13.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.00%. The short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 12.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $174.33, which implies an increase of 21.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $148.00 and $192.00 respectively. As a result, MTCH is trading at a discount of -40.38% off the target high and -8.21% off the low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -19.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.48% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.40% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $688.58 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $752.22 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return 3.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.68% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders own 2.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.94%, with the float percentage being 102.92%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 993 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.68 million shares (or 11.35% of all shares), a total value of $4.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.93 million shares, is of Jennison Associates LLC’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc.. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $978.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.03 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $828.99 million.