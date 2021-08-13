A -53.77% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF)

During the recent session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the WOOF share is $31.08, that puts it down -54.17 from that peak though still a striking 11.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.86. The company’s market capitalization is $6.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.75 million shares over the past three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. WOOF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $20.16 this Thursday, 08/12/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.58%, and it has moved by -2.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 19.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.00, which implies an increase of 25.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, WOOF is trading at a discount of -53.77% off the target high and 20.63% off the low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.34 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.70%. While earnings are projected to return 73.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.70% per annum.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. insiders own 75.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.05%, with the float percentage being 228.41%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 70.13 million shares (or 30.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $104.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $35.15 million.