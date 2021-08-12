Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Are Up 89.29%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares were 16.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $2.91, that puts it down -419.64 from that peak though still a striking 89.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.06. The company’s market capitalization is $553.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.43 million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.60%, and it has moved by -17.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 270.39%. The short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 72.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.20, which implies an increase of 53.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $1.20 respectively. As a result, ZOM is trading at a discount of -114.29% off the target high and -114.29% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.90%. While earnings are projected to return 75.10% in 2021.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders own 2.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.56%, with the float percentage being 12.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 40.78 million shares (or 37.74% of all shares), a total value of $64.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 23.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.36 million, or about 12.37% of the stock, which is worth about $21.11 million.