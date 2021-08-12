Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG): Is It Possible To Be Down -61.76% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.56% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the YSG share is $25.47, that puts it down -291.85 from that peak though still a striking 10.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.83. The company’s market capitalization is $4.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.67 million shares over the past three months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. YSG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) registered a -3.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.56% in intraday trading to $6.50 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.13%, and it has moved by -27.29% in 30 days. The short interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 15.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.71, which implies an increase of 91.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.63 and $93.32 respectively. As a result, YSG is trading at a discount of -1335.69% off the target high and -909.69% off the low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yatsen Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares have gone down -72.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.18% against 5.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $298.12 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 57.60% in 2021.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.46%, with the float percentage being 18.46%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.18 million shares (or 2.82% of all shares), a total value of $138.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.71 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $70.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $16.52 million.