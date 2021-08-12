What To Expect As Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Delivers An -66.34% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s traded shares were 3.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.45% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the TYME share is $4.99, that puts it down -379.81 from that peak though still a striking 18.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $179.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.87 million shares over the past three months.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TYME has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) registered a -5.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.45% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.89%, and it has moved by -7.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.75%. The short interest in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is 7.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 87.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, TYME is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -669.23% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.50%. While earnings are projected to return -12.40% in 2021.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Tyme Technologies Inc. insiders own 36.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.72%, with the float percentage being 18.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.8 million shares (or 5.61% of all shares), a total value of $10.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $2.59 million.