What To Expect As Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Delivers An 10.48% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s traded shares were 6.12 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.32% or $2.2. The 52-week high for the SONO share is $44.72, that puts it down -20.86 from that peak though still a striking 66.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.40. The company’s market capitalization is $4.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SONO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Sonos Inc. (SONO) registered a 6.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.32% in intraday trading to $37.00 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.30%, and it has moved by -0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 157.02%. The short interest in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is 7.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.67, which implies an increase of 17.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, SONO is trading at a discount of -37.84% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonos Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares have gone up 10.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 572.22% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.30% this quarter and then drop -106.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $313.6 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380.08 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.20%. While earnings are projected to return -298.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.60% per annum.

SONO Dividends

Sonos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Sonos Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.85%, with the float percentage being 83.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 459 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.7 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $438.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $410.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.92 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $109.41 million.