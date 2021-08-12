Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Stock Dropped -4.79% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s traded shares were 4.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.78% or -$5.19. The 52-week high for the WDC share is $78.19, that puts it down -27.08 from that peak though still a striking 45.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.53. The company’s market capitalization is $19.94B, and the average trade volume was 3.90 million shares over the past three months.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WDC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.49.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) registered a -7.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.78% in intraday trading to $61.53 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.74%, and it has moved by -4.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.29, which implies an increase of 34.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, WDC is trading at a discount of -127.53% off the target high and -13.77% off the low.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Digital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) shares have gone up 10.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 135.38% against 20.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.10% this quarter and then jump 207.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.53 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.89 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 61.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.80% per annum.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Western Digital Corporation insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.33%, with the float percentage being 82.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 964 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.77 million shares (or 10.69% of all shares), a total value of $2.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $546.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.53 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $435.67 million.