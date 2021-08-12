We Just Learned Something New About Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) This Week With Its -0.79% Loss

During the recent session, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.49% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the MOMO share is $21.15, that puts it down -73.79 from that peak though still a striking 8.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MOMO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Momo Inc. (MOMO) registered a -3.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.49% in intraday trading to $12.17 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by -9.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.23%. The short interest in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 8.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $112.10, which implies an increase of 89.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $84.08 and $191.92 respectively. As a result, MOMO is trading at a discount of -1476.99% off the target high and -590.88% off the low.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Momo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momo Inc. (MOMO) shares have gone down -27.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.81% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.90% this quarter and then drop -13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $561.24 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $573.96 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $570.6 million and $582.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.60% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 172.80%. While earnings are projected to return -29.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.07% per annum.

MOMO Dividends

Momo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 01 and September 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Momo Inc. insiders own 3.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.49%, with the float percentage being 64.50%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.65 million shares (or 8.22% of all shares), a total value of $201.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.81 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momo Inc. (MOMO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco China Technology ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $26.43 million.