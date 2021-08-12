We Just Learned Something New About Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) This Week With Its 8.88% Gain

During the last session, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.18% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the KNDI share is $17.45, that puts it down -231.12 from that peak though still a striking 16.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.40. The company’s market capitalization is $397.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) registered a -4.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.18% in intraday trading to $5.27 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.88%, and it has moved by -6.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.22%. The short interest in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is 12.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 56.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, KNDI is trading at a discount of -127.7% off the target high and -127.7% off the low.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) shares have gone down -42.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.89% against 37.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.8 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00%. While earnings are projected to return -35.20% in 2021.

KNDI Dividends

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. insiders own 19.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.26%, with the float percentage being 21.38%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.38 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $39.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $2.58 million.