The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Is Up 51.84% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 2.87% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $2.43. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $97.28, that puts it down -14.68 from that peak though still a striking 51.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.85. The company’s market capitalization is $38.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.84 million shares over the past three months.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TTD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $84.83 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.67%, and it has moved by 7.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.90%. The short interest in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.51, which implies an increase of 0.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.90 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, TTD is trading at a discount of -35.57% off the target high and 68.29% off the low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Trade Desk Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares have gone down -4.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.25% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.78 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $275.29 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $139.36 million and $216.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.00% and then jump by 27.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 78.80%. While earnings are projected to return 118.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.00% per annum.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

The Trade Desk Inc. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.72%, with the float percentage being 69.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 975 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $3.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $945.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $845.92 million.