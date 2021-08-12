The Time To Buy Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Is Now

During the last session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares were 3.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.27% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the ZY share is $52.00, that puts it down -369.74 from that peak though still a striking 29.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) registered a 7.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.27% in intraday trading to $11.07 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.18%, and it has moved by -71.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 41.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, ZY is trading at a discount of -405.87% off the target high and 36.77% off the low.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Zymergen Inc. insiders own 9.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.94%, with the float percentage being 8.73%. ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $34.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.44 million.