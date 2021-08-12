The Time Is Right To Purchase Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH)

During the last session, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s traded shares were 84.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.09% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the ORPH share is $77.77, that puts it down -1183.33 from that peak though still a striking 34.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $211.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.69 million shares over the past three months.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. ORPH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) registered a 16.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.09% in intraday trading to $6.06 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.10%, and it has moved by 4.12% in 30 days. The short interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.59, which implies an increase of 29.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $19.88 respectively. As a result, ORPH is trading at a discount of -228.05% off the target high and 83.5% off the low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orphazyme A/S has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares have gone down -51.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -116.37% against 7.60.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Orphazyme A/S insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.83%, with the float percentage being 0.83%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.02 million.