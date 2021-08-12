The Time Is Right To Purchase Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)

During the last session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares were 4.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $104.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.37% or -$4.79. The 52-week high for the FUTU share is $204.25, that puts it down -95.04 from that peak though still a striking 74.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.15. The company’s market capitalization is $15.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.36 million shares over the past three months.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FUTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) registered a -4.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.37% in intraday trading to $104.72 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.18%, and it has moved by -22.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 208.00%. The short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 3.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1382.17, which implies an increase of 92.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1079.27 and $1630.53 respectively. As a result, FUTU is trading at a discount of -1457.04% off the target high and -930.62% off the low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Futu Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares have gone down -36.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 138.06% against 10.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 211.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 709.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.03% per annum.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders own 8.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.70%, with the float percentage being 32.35%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.34 million shares (or 3.94% of all shares), a total value of $530.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.29 million shares, is of General Atlantic, LLC’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $522.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The). Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $50.1 million.