The Future Belongs To Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s traded shares were 4.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.70% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the CNFR share is $5.00, that puts it down -54.8 from that peak though still a striking 33.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $27.97M, and the average trade volume was 29.12K shares over the past three months.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CNFR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) trade information

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) registered a 13.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.70% in intraday trading to $3.23 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.41%, and it has moved by 1.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -7.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CNFR is trading at a premium of 7.12% off the target high and 7.12% off the low.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conifer Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) shares have gone down -25.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.51% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then jump 58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.6 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 107.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CNFR Dividends

Conifer Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s Major holders

Conifer Holdings Inc. insiders own 42.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.35%, with the float percentage being 16.13%. IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 2.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43000.0, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.