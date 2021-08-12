The $9.92 Is The Price At Which indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.42% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the INDI share is $14.94, that puts it down -50.6 from that peak though still a striking 19.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.00. The company’s market capitalization is $398.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.66K shares over the past three months.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

indie Semiconductor (INDI) registered a -6.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.42% in intraday trading to $9.92 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.36%, and it has moved by 13.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.25, which implies an increase of 42.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, INDI is trading at a discount of -101.61% off the target high and -41.13% off the low.

indie Semiconductor (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that indie Semiconductor has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. indie Semiconductor (INDI) shares have gone down -15.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.33% against 37.80.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.