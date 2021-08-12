The $4.92 Is The Price At Which OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares were 2.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.09% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the OCFT share is $24.95, that puts it down -407.11 from that peak though still a striking -2.24% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. OCFT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) registered a -4.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.09% in intraday trading to $4.92 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.23%, and it has moved by -53.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.91%. The short interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is 3.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.48, which implies an increase of 60.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $24.93 respectively. As a result, OCFT is trading at a discount of -406.71% off the target high and -21.95% off the low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares have gone down -75.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.91% against 10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.10% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $168.18 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.78 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111.68 million and $139.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.60% and then jump by 40.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.19% per annum.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.08%, with the float percentage being 17.13%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.89 million shares (or 5.10% of all shares), a total value of $293.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.57 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $171.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 18.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $382.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.25 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $92.44 million.