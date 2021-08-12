Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Is Up 6.75% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 1.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $44.04, that puts it down -36.56 from that peak though still a striking 35.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.94. The company’s market capitalization is $5.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SHLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $32.25 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.22%, and it has moved by 6.75% in 30 days. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 6.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.75, which implies an increase of 22.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, SHLS is trading at a discount of -48.84% off the target high and 3.88% off the low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares have gone down -13.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against 1.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.96 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.82 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 39.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.60%, with the float percentage being 90.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.8 million shares (or 12.61% of all shares), a total value of $410.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.47 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $364.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $83.74 million.