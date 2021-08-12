Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG): Can A Stock That’s Up 39.59% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.19% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the STNG share is $24.67, that puts it down -57.94 from that peak though still a striking 46.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.28. The company’s market capitalization is $849.42M, and the average trade volume was 990.99K shares over the past three months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. STNG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) registered a 5.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.19% in intraday trading to $15.62 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.69%, and it has moved by -13.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.03%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.46, which implies an increase of 30.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, STNG is trading at a discount of -104.87% off the target high and 16.77% off the low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Scorpio Tankers Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares have gone up 0.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -234.65% against -4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -126.70% this quarter and then jump 67.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $155.89 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $191.65 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $371.26 million and $177.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.00% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.30%. While earnings are projected to return 271.60% in 2021.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Scorpio Tankers Inc. insiders own 21.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.29%, with the float percentage being 61.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.75 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $69.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.59 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 4.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $12.09 million.