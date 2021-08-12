OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) Stock Dropped -32.20% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s traded shares were 4.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.31% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ONE share is $6.84, that puts it down -905.88 from that peak though still a striking 26.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $97.73M, and the average trade volume was 5.06 million shares over the past three months.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ONE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) registered a -3.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.31% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.83%, and it has moved by -32.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.05, which implies an increase of 95.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.07 and $16.02 respectively. As a result, ONE is trading at a discount of -2255.88% off the target high and -1675.0% off the low.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OneSmart International Education Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) shares have gone down -83.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 22.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $144.01 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $236.87 million by the end of Aug 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.40% and then jump by 52.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -396.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.14% per annum.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

OneSmart International Education Group Limited insiders own 7.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.17%, with the float percentage being 50.73%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.82 million shares (or 16.13% of all shares), a total value of $39.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 7.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57207.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $70364.0.