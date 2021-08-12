Now Is A Good Time To Buy ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)

During the last session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.15% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the TDUP share is $31.86, that puts it down -45.55 from that peak though still a striking 34.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 546.37K shares over the past three months.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TDUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) registered a 2.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $21.89 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by -25.85% in 30 days. The short interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 2.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.13, which implies an increase of 24.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, TDUP is trading at a discount of -59.89% off the target high and 8.63% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.92 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.84 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -24.80% in 2021.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.88%, with the float percentage being 58.49%. Global Retirement Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1001.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $23353.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd owns about 9572.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8513.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.