Is LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s traded shares were 7.41 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -48.42% or -$10.59. The 52-week high for the LFST share is $29.81, that puts it down -164.27 from that peak though still a striking -73.32% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.55. The company’s market capitalization is $7.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) registered a -48.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -48.42% in intraday trading to $11.28 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.61%, and it has moved by -21.92% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.40, which implies an increase of 65.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, LFST is trading at a discount of -219.15% off the target high and -121.63% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -428.50% in 2021.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

LifeStance Health Group Inc. insiders own 15.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.38%, with the float percentage being 76.28%.