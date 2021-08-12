IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) On Wednesday â€“ Up 45.89% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the recent session, IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.31% or $4.93. The 52-week high for the IEC share is $17.98, that puts it down -17.21 from that peak though still a striking 45.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.30. The company’s market capitalization is $111.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26790.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 43.75K shares over the past three months.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. IEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) trade information

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) registered a 47.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 47.31% in intraday trading to $15.34 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.98%, and it has moved by -2.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.43%. The short interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) is 87310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.75 and $16.75 respectively. As a result, IEC is trading at a discount of -9.19% off the target high and -9.19% off the low.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.00% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.02 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%. While earnings are projected to return 39.90% in 2021.

IEC Dividends

IEC Electronics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)â€™s Major holders

IEC Electronics Corp. insiders own 5.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.92%, with the float percentage being 46.31%. Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $9.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s that is approximately 5.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 98967.0, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.45 million.