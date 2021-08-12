How ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 9.55% YTD?

During the recent session, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s traded shares were 3.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.99. The 52-week high for the VIAC share is $101.97, that puts it down -156.01 from that peak though still a striking 35.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.61. The company’s market capitalization is $26.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.83 million shares over the past three months.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. VIAC has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $39.83 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.23%, and it has moved by -4.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.98%. The short interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 45.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.86, which implies an increase of 23.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, VIAC is trading at a discount of -125.96% off the target high and 17.15% off the low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ViacomCBS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) shares have gone down -27.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.24% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.20% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.48 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.55 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.30%. While earnings are projected to return -26.30% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.32% per annum.

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ViacomCBS Inc. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

ViacomCBS Inc. insiders own 3.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.53%, with the float percentage being 88.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,252 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60.45 million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $698.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.17 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $549.04 million.