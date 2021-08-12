Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Rose 37.99% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 12.51% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the HST share is $18.52, that puts it down -14.39 from that peak though still a striking 37.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.04. The company’s market capitalization is $11.36B, and the average trade volume was 7.81 million shares over the past three months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. HST has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $16.19 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.58%, and it has moved by -0.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.47, which implies an increase of 12.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, HST is trading at a discount of -29.71% off the target high and 7.35% off the low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares have gone up 16.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 317.65% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.00% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $606.58 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $678.12 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103 million and $221.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 488.90% and then jump by 206.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.70%. While earnings are projected to return -182.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.40% per annum.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.67%, with the float percentage being 98.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 752 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 112.19 million shares (or 15.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 31.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $579.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.84 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $334.31 million.