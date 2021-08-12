Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ: HVBT) Rose 93.15% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 69.84%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s traded shares were 5.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the HVBT share is $5.75, that puts it down -79.13 from that peak though still a striking 93.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $3.21 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.47%, and it has moved by 34.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 804.48%. The short interest in Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) is 2.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 19.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, HVBT is trading at a discount of -24.61% off the target high and -24.61% off the low.

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares insiders own 10.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.01%, with the float percentage being 10.13%. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.44 million shares (or 3.80% of all shares), a total value of $41.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Fidelity OTC Portfolio’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.37 million.