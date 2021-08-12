Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY):The Stock Was Up 0.29 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.01% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the HMY share is $6.71, that puts it down -93.37 from that peak though still a striking 0.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.22 million shares over the past three months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. HMY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) registered a -4.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.01% in intraday trading to $3.47 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.22%, and it has moved by -9.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.93%. The short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is 23.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.39, which implies an increase of 20.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.79 and $6.27 respectively. As a result, HMY is trading at a discount of -80.69% off the target high and 19.6% off the low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shares have gone down -16.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 680.00% against 6.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.90%. While earnings are projected to return 67.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.42%, with the float percentage being 30.42%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 56.37 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $245.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.45 million shares, is of AQR Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 29.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.0 million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $118.69 million.