Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) On Wednesday – Up 24.0 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.50% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AUMN share is $1.30, that puts it down -160.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $83.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 670.99K shares over the past three months.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AUMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) registered a 6.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.50% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.92%, and it has moved by -16.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.63%. The short interest in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 7.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.06, which implies an increase of 52.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.10 respectively. As a result, AUMN is trading at a discount of -120.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Golden Minerals Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares have gone down -49.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 142.86% against 20.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 300.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.26 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.96 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.10%. While earnings are projected to return -29.40% in 2021.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Company insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.58%, with the float percentage being 31.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.26 million shares (or 3.84% of all shares), a total value of $4.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.51 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $2.16 million.