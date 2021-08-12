General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s 2.94% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares were 4.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the GM share is $64.30, that puts it down -17.9 from that peak though still a striking 50.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.15. The company’s market capitalization is $77.86B, and the average trade volume was 15.94 million shares over the past three months.

General Motors Company (GM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.34.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

General Motors Company (GM) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $54.54 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by -7.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.75, which implies an increase of 25.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, GM is trading at a discount of -65.02% off the target high and 2.82% off the low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Motors Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Motors Company (GM) shares have gone down -1.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.53% against 24.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 368.00% this quarter and then drop -48.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.11 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.73 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.78 billion and $35.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.50% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -5.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.30% per annum.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders own 4.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.16%, with the float percentage being 88.50%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,746 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 112.27 million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $6.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 101.3 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.82 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Motors Company (GM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 36.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.1 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.89 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 billion.