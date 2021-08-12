For Risk-Tolerant Investors, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 2.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CX share is $9.09, that puts it down -14.05 from that peak though still a striking 61.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.08. The company’s market capitalization is $12.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.99 million shares over the past three months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $7.97 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.49%, and it has moved by 3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.12%. The short interest in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 4.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.36, which implies an increase of 23.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.35 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CX is trading at a discount of -50.56% off the target high and 20.33% off the low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares have gone up 27.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 190.00% against 24.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,700.00% this quarter and then jump 120.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.63 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.75 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.50%. While earnings are projected to return 184.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.20% per annum.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.25%, with the float percentage being 40.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 71.54 million shares (or 4.86% of all shares), a total value of $498.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.91 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 2.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $271.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 34.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $272.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.4 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $65.52 million.