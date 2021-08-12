Following Its 52-Week Low, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)’S Share Price Rose 35.21% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 31.03%

During the recent session, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s traded shares were 6.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.33% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the GTES share is $18.94, that puts it down -15.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.58. The company’s market capitalization is $4.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 562.06K shares over the past three months.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GTES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) registered a -2.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.33% in intraday trading to $16.33 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.98%, and it has moved by -7.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.50%. The short interest in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.35, which implies an increase of 30.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GTES is trading at a discount of -83.71% off the target high and -22.47% off the low.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gates Industrial Corporation plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares have gone up 3.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.71% against 19.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,100.00% this quarter and then jump 19.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $904.95 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $824.22 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $576.5 million and $712.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.00% and then jump by 15.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.50%. While earnings are projected to return -88.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.32% per annum.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Gates Industrial Corporation plc insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.65%, with the float percentage being 107.90%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 239.2 million shares (or 82.03% of all shares), a total value of $3.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.41 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 2.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $118.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 5.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.4 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $79.91 million.