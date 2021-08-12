Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Shares Have Been Down About -1.50% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the recent session, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.12% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the DEA share is $25.02, that puts it down -15.78 from that peak though still a striking 9.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 590.67K shares over the past three months.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DEA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) trade information

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) registered a -3.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.12% in intraday trading to $21.61 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.13%, and it has moved by 3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.57%. The short interest in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is 4.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.57, which implies an increase of 15.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $31.50 respectively. As a result, DEA is trading at a discount of -45.77% off the target high and -6.43% off the low.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Easterly Government Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) shares have gone down -1.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.97% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.77 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.21 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.68 million and $62.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.70% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.20%. While earnings are projected to return 44.70% in 2021.

DEA Dividends

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.87%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA)’s Major holders

Easterly Government Properties Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.44%, with the float percentage being 98.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.45 million shares (or 17.24% of all shares), a total value of $327.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $207.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 million, or about 4.24% of the stock, which is worth about $78.11 million.